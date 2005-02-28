FDA clears new use for AstraZeneca's Atacand

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved AstraZeneca's angiotensin receptor blocker Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) for the treatment of heart failure, marking the first ARB in the USA to obtain an indication for reducing both cardiovascular mortality and hospitalizations for heart failure, the Anglo-Swedish group said.
US approval was based on data from the CHARM-Alternative (Candesartan in Heart Failure Assessment of Reduction in Mortality and morbidity) study, which assessed the effect of the drug in 2,028 heart failure patients who were intolerant to angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors but were receiving other standard heart failure therapy (Marketletters passim). Atacand induced a 23% (p<0.001) relative risk reduction in CV death or heart failure hospitalization.
These results were backed up by a second trial (CHARM-Added) involving 2,548 subjects, which demonstrated that those taking Atacand had a 15% lower risk of CV mortality (p=0.005).
