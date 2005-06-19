FDA clears Pfizer's single-dose Zmax

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved US drug giant Pfizer's Zmax (azithromycin extended release) for oral suspension, a one-dose-only treatment for mild-to-moderate acute bacterial sinusitis and community-acquired pneumonia in adults.
Zithromax, an immediate-release formulation of azithromycin, has been available since 1992. With the use of microsphere technology, this new ER version can deliver a complete course of therapy in a single 2g dose. "A single, high-dose antibiotic is an important advance in treating certain types of sinusitis and pneumonia in adults," noted Joseph Feczko, chief medical officer at Pfizer. "Results showed that one dose of Zmax was as effective as currently-available treatments that must be taken for seven to 10 days," he added.
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