FDA clears Ph I trial of Peregine's Tarvacin

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals says that it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to move forward with its clinical program for Tarvacin (AntiPS/3G4), a novel anticancer agent.
The company and the FDA agreed on the Phase I study protocol following an exchange of information and discussions centered on Tarvacin's novel mechanism of action and the best ways to monitor safety once patient treatment begins. During the discussions with the agency, Peregrine had finalized the selection of clinical sites to participate in the study. Patient enrollment at each clinical site can begin, pending internal review and approval of the protocol.
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