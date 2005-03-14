FDA clears S-P's Clarinex 24 Hour

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared drugmaker Schering-Plough's Clarinex-D 24-hour (desloratadine 5mg/pseudoephedrine sulfate USP 240mg) extended-release tablets for the relief of the nasal and non-nasal symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis, including nasal congestion, in patients aged 12 years and above.

According to the firm, the product will be available from April and will represent the only once-daily prescription antihistamine/decongestant combination on the market for 24-hour relief of allergy symptoms. "Physicians [now] have a once-daily prescription allergy treatment that combines the proven efficacy and safety of Clarinex with an established decongestant," noted Robert Spiegel, chief medical officer and senior vice president at S-P.