FDA clears Sanofi Pasteur's pediatric flu vaccine

French vaccines maker Sanofi Pasteur, a division of pharmaceutical group Sanofi-Aventis, has obtained clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market a new formulation of its pediatric influenza vaccine Fluzone for the 2005-6 flu season.
Sanofi Pasteur's new version of Fluzone, available in single-dose, pre-filled syringes, marks the only injectable flu vaccine approved by the FDA that does not introduce a preservative at any stage in the manufacturing process, and is the only one currently available for children aged six to 35 months, the group noted. The pediatric package will contain 0.25ml of vaccine while the standard version, indicated for children aged three and above, holds 0.50ml of the agent.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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