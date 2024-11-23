FDA Comments On EU MRA Deal

The US Food and Drug Administration says its readiness to participatein the new Mutual Recognition Agreement deal with the European Union (Marketletter June 23) is predicated on the demonstrated equivalence of the EU inspection process. It must also be confident that the Good Manufacturing Practice standards applied in the EU drug industry are equivalent to the USA's.
During the three-year transition period, the parties will cooperate on exchange of inspection reports, joint inspections and joint training, each retaining the right to conduct its own inspections. Each side retains full responsibility for inspections and device premarket review of products marketed in its own country and can take action needed to protect the public health. The exporting countries' regulators will measure manufacturers' compliance based on importing country requirements.
The framework agreement provides for: maintaining the confidentiality of and providing public access to certain data; dealing with issues or problems through FDA co-chaired panels; and setting up an early warning system to exchange emerging information on post-marketing problems.
