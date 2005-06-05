FDA committee OKs BI's tipranavir for HIV

The US unit of German drugs major Boehringer Ingelheim says the US Food and Drug Administration's Antiviral Drugs Advisory Committee has recommended marketing clearance of the investigational anti-HIV drug tipranavir, a non-peptidic protease inhibitor.

The committee's decision to recommend the agent is based on positive results from two large, well-controlled Phase III clinical trials, RESIST-1 and RESIST-2, conducted in protease inhibitor-resistant treatment-experienced patients (Marketletters passim).

BI says it will continue to provide tipranavir to eligible patients prior to its commercial availability through a Compassionate Use Program, which is being run as an Expanded Access Program in the USA.