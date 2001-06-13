FDA completes initial Vitro Diagnostics' Vitropin evaluation

The US Food and Drug Administration has completed its initialevaluation of Vitro Diagnostics' Vitropin, a highly-purified human urinary follicle-stimulating hormone. Based on this evaluation, Vitro believes that the FDA will accept a marketing application for Vitropin as a new drug for the treatment of infertility, and now plans to pursue the approval through an application which relies on previous studies of similar products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze