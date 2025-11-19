FDA Computer Inspection System "Doesn't Work"

A new computer system designed to improve inspections of drug and food imports has cost the US Food and Drug Administration some $13.8 million so far, says a General Accounting Office report, which adds that the program doesn't work and the agency doesn't know how to fix it.
The Operational and Administrative System for Import Support (OASIS) would automate import inspections, with a computerized manifest letting the agency clear low-risk shipments quickly to cut paperwork. It would red-flag high-risk items or unusual imports, and prevent "port shopping," by listing nationwide all products rejected at each site. However, software problems have already been found in Seattle, Portland and Blaine, where it is now being tested. OASIS "may not perform as needed, and...unsafe products could enter the country," the GAO says.
An internal FDA assessment in 1994 warned that the system "was a high risk for system failure" because of design flaws and lack of expertise, and last summer the Clinton administration also recommended that the entire system be "re-engineered," the GAO found. The FDA "has not yet clearly defined its re-engineering effort," the report adds, blaming a lack of oversight by top FDA officials.
