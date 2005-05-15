FDA criticized for "unscientific scare-mongering" over new eczema drug

The row over a US Food and Drug Administration proposal to put a black-box warning on topical calcineurin inhibitor (TCI) products for atopic eczema on "spurious grounds" (Marketletter March 21) has intensified, with leading European dermatologists adding their voices to the protest lobby already established in North America.

During the 8th Congress of the European Society for Pediatric Dermatology, held in Budapest, Hungary, leaders of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology and the European Society for Pediatric Dermatology were the latest to register a strong protest.