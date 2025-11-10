Monday 10 November 2025

FDA Curbs "Could Affect Patient Care"

13 November 1995

A number of leading American doctors have said that Food and Drug Administration proposals to restrict information on the effectiveness of drugs on medical progress and innovation could affect patient care. They have been discussing the effect of FDA restrictions at a meeting convened by the George Washington University Center for Neuroscience. Center director Frederick Goodwin said the FDA has requested comment on its proposal to limit the dissemination of off-label drug information and the conference was aimed at providing the doctors' perspective.

The American Medical Association has estimated that 60% of all drug prescriptions are off-label and include some drugs which are the treatment of choice. Nevertheless, the FDA has barred drug companies from telling doctors about new uses for approved drugs, "shut down cancer newsletters which tell patients about the latest treatments," and prohibited the sale and distribution of medical textbooks containing the latest developments on pharmaceutical treatments, says the AMA.

Under the proposed rules, according to Dr Goodwin, companies that develop drugs or provide managed drug benefit would be unable to tell doctors about the results of studies comparing the effectiveness of two drugs, and drug companies would be unable to conduct or discuss studies on the comparative effect that drugs have on patient quality of life, unless the study design was first approved by the FDA.

