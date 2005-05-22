FDA delays ruling on Vicuron's antibiotic

US group Vicuron Pharmaceuticals says that the US Food and Drug Administration will delay its approval decision on the firm's antibiotic dalbavancin by three months to September 21.
Vicuron stated that, as the FDA regarded its recent query responses as a major amendment to its application, it requires more time. News of the announcement on May 11 sent the firm's share price down 4.4% to $16.82.
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