FDA Director Applauds OTC Pharma Industry On Labeling

Newly-endorsed director of the US Food and Drug Administration's over-the-counter medicines division Debra Bowen has commended the Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association for its efforts to enhance OTC labeling. She said all parties involved in self-medication must have responsibility to ensure consumers have all the information they need to use OTCs sensibly.
Ms Bowen, speaking at a Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association meeting, said the FDA has reviewed label comprehension studies on recent switch labels, is considering additional consumer research in its continuing efforts to improve OTC labels, and is focusing on all types of OTC labeling information.
The NDMA, meantime, says it has heard that the FDA is near to proposing guidance on the use of foreign marketing data to establish time and extent (which may allow additional sunscreen and plaque removal ingredients to be included in the OTC Review), and that the agency is planning a public meeting in the fall to discuss testing methodology and requirements for the health care antiseptic monograph.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze