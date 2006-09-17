FDA discusses possible INN policies with WHO

The US Food and Drug Administration has published a discussion of possible international non-proprietary name policies for biosimilars, outlining its preferences and raising for further debate potential difficulties that the agency envisages in the INN system.

The FDA is concerned that some countries may use the INN as an indicator of inerchangibility, a situation that does not arise in the USA. The agency describes this "apparent inappropriate use" of the INN as a "public health concern." As a result, the FDA calls on the World Health Organization to investigate the use of INNs as determinants of interchangibility worldwide.

The FDA said that it would prefer that INNs "be granted based only on molecular characteristics and pharmacological class of the active ingredient." However, the agency acknowledges that biosimilars "have not been demonstrated to be interchangeable through any scientific process." A different INN scheme for these products could be preferred.