FDA drug supply reg hits small distributors

A new regulation by the US Food and Drug Administration is hitting small businesses which are furious that a requirement to track drugs throughout the supply chain does not apply to the three largest US distributors, which control about 90% of the market, according to local media reports.

One Colorado-based firm, Chinook Medical Gear, has stopped making medical kits for the US military, because it cannot provide the pedigree of all the medicines it uses. Mark Snyder, chief executive of Superior Medical Supply, testified to a hearing organized by the Small Business Administration's Office of the National Ombudsman, about the difficulties caused by the exemption for large distributors of drugs. "We will be out of business by December 1," Mr Snyder said

Colorado businesses added that their problems had been compounded by the late passage of state legislation that mirrors the federal regulation. This meant that many local drug distributors felt they had insufficient notice of the new regulatory requirements.