FDA expands indiction of Abbott's Depakote ER

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new indication for US health care major Abbott Laboratories' Depakote ER (divalproex sodium extended-release tablets) for the treatment of acute manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar disorder, with or without psychotic features.

The extended-release agent offers suferers of bipolar disorder, which affects 2.3 million people in the USA, the convenience of once-daily usage and, compared with Depakote delayed-release tablets, it helps provide more consistent levels of medication in the body, the firm noted.

According to Charles Bowden, professor of psychiatry and pharmacology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, USA, "successful treatment for mania depends upon maintaining steady levels of medication in the blood throughout the day."