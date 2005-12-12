FDA expands indiction of Abbott's Depakote ER

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new indication for US health care major Abbott Laboratories' Depakote ER (divalproex sodium extended-release tablets) for the treatment of acute manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar disorder, with or without psychotic features.
The extended-release agent offers suferers of bipolar disorder, which affects 2.3 million people in the USA, the convenience of once-daily usage and, compared with Depakote delayed-release tablets, it helps provide more consistent levels of medication in the body, the firm noted.
According to Charles Bowden, professor of psychiatry and pharmacology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, USA, "successful treatment for mania depends upon maintaining steady levels of medication in the blood throughout the day."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze