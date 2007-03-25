FDA extends review of Frova sNDA

USA-based drugmaker Endo Pharmaceutical Holdings and UK drug developer Vernalis have been informed by the US Food and Drug Administration that it will require an additional three months to review the supplemental New Drug Application for the co-developed migraine treatment Frova (frovatriptan succinate). The companies added that the FDA's review extension was in relation to the presentation of data submitted in support of the sNDA, rather than its content.

Currently, the product is cleared for use in adults suffering from migraine with or without aura. The firms explained the sNDA requests additional approval for the use of a 2.5mg dose of the drug in the treatment of menstrual migraine, adding that the FDA is expected to announce its conclusion on May 19 this year.