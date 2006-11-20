Saturday 8 November 2025

FDA extends review of Galvus for three months

20 November 2006

The US Food and Drug Administration has extended the regulatory review period for Novartis' antidiabetic Galvus (vildagliptin) by three months, after the Swiss drug major decided to submit recently-available clinical data. A decision on the dipeptidyl protease-4 inhibitor is now expected at the end of February 2007.

According to the Basle-headquartered firm, these additional data include about 1,000 patient years of treatment experience with Galvus and consist of results from short- and long-term studies for periods of up to two years, both as a monotherapy or in combination with other antidiabetics.

Novartis says that these new data further support the proposed dosing regimen and indications, as well as complementing the risk/benefit profile of Galvus. In particular, they provide further evidence confirming data submitted earlier to the FDA showing that skin findings identified in a single species during a preclinical animal study have not been seen in clinical studies with type 2 diabetics.

