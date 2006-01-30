FDA fast-track for Discovery Labs' Surfaxin

USA-based Discovery Laboratories says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted fast-track designation to its lead product, Surfaxin (lucinactant), for the prevention and treatment of bronchopulmonary dysplasia, also known as chronic lung disease, in premature infants.

BPD is a costly syndrome affecting premature infants. It is associated with surfactant deficiency and the prolonged use of mechanical ventilation and oxygen supplementation. Some premature babies are born with a lack of natural surfactant in their lungs. Without surfactant, the air sacs in the lungs collapse and are unable to absorb sufficient oxygen resulting in respiratory distress syndrome. To treat RDS, babies require a surfactant usually within one hour of birth as well as mechanical ventilation to support the babies' respiration. The lack of surfactant and use of mechanical ventilation may cause chronic injury and scarring of the lungs - resulting in BPD, the company explains.