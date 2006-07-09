FDA fast-tracks TargeGen's TG100-115

San Diego, USA-based biopharmaceutical company TargeGen, focusing on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of edema and angiogenesis related diseases, says that it has received notification from the Food and Drug Administration granting Fast Track Designation for the firm's TG100-115, a treatment for acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). TG100-115 is currently being tested in a multicenter, double blinded, placebo controlled, Phase I/II clinical trial involving approximately 70 patients. The company expects completion of this trial by the end of 2006.

TargeGen is currently working on the development of four internally discovered drug candidates. These include TG100-115, a compound which received the UCSD Connect Most Innovative Product of the Year Award in 2004. The firm is also working on the development of novel drugs to treat debilitating eye and myeloproliferative diseases.