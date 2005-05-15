FDA grants OD status to CytRx' arimclomal

US biopharmaceutical group CytRx says that the US Food and Drug Administration has designated its lead small-molecule drug, arimoclomol, an Orphan Drug for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease.
The firm intends to file an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA in May and expects to initiate a Phase II clinical trial by the end of the current quarter.
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