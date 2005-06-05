FDA grants tentative appro to Teva's generic zolpidem

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries of Israel says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted tentative approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for zolpidem tartrate tablets 5mg and 10mg for the treatment of insomnia.
Final clearance of zolpidem, a generic version of French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis' blockbuster Ambien, becomes effective once the latter's patent protection expires in October 2006. Ambien generated sales of 1.42 billion euros ($1.78 billion) in 2004 (Marketletter January 31).
