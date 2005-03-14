FDA halts distribution of two GSK drugs

The US Food and Drug Administration has halted manufacture and distribution of supplies of two GlaxoSmithKline products, the antidiabetes drug Avandamet (rosiglitazone) and the antidepressant Paxil XR (paroxetine, European trade name Seroxat) in sustained-release form. US marshals seized these agents from three of the firm's facilities in Cidra, Puerto Rico, and Tennessee, USA, after the FDA accused GSK of ignoring Good Manufacturing Practices at the plants. The news sent the firm's share price 2.2% lower to L12.89 on March 4, the day of the announcement.
The agency said it was "concerned" that the company's violations of GMP standards may have resulted in the manufacture of poor-quality drugs, but it did not believe the seized products posed "significant" health problems for consumers. It added that it had initiated the seizure of the drugs after GSK had failed to do so voluntarily.
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