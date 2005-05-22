FDA health claim warranted for garlic in preventing heart disease, say experts

A panel of international medical and scientific experts on garlic has concluded that there is ample evidence to warrant the granting of an official health claim recognizing the numerous benefits of garlic in the prevention of cardiovascular disease. As a result of its deliberations, the panel has urged that a proposal for such a health claim should be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for its review and consideration.
This group of specialists met recently at a Cardiovascular Garlic Symposium, held in Berlin, Germany, to discuss the broad scientific evidence that garlic powder LI 111 can not only prevent the most relevant causes of heart disease, but may even reverse them. This proprietary standardized garlic extract was scrutinized extensively by international research, resulting in 42 clinical trials focused on the prevention and reversal of cardiovascular disease.
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