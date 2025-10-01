FDA Improving, But Must Do Better, Says PhRMA

Enactment of S 1477, Senator Nancy Kassebaum's Food and Drug Administration reform bill, could reduce by about two years the 13-15 years it now takes on average to develop a new drug, Gerald Mossinghoff, president of the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, has said.

Nevertheless, he applauded the "significant progress" made by the FDA in reducing product approval times, and said that PhRMA calculations support the agency's claim that it has met every milestone created under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act of 1992 (Marketletter October 12, 1992). The PhRMA estimates mean approval times for the 28 New Molecular Entities approved in 1995 at 19.2 months, compared with the average of 19.7 months for the 22 approved in 1994. However, it says, approvals of NMEs which attracted user fees averaged 15.6% months in 1995, from 12.9 months in 1994. The FDA estimates the median approval times for 1995's NMEs at 15.9 months, down from 17.5 months in 1994.

Mr Mossinghoff pointed out that the mean approval time for all NMEs in 1995, as calculated by the Association, still represents over one year longer than the statutory standard for review set 30 years ago. "The FDA's progress in reducing review time and the reforms it has announced in the past year should not be allowed to obscure the fact that drug regulation must be re-engineered," he said. The agency's claim that there is no drug approval lag between the USA and the UK, Germany and Japan (Marketletter January 15) was based on an analysis that examined fewer than one half of the 126 new drugs approved by the FDA during 1990-94, he said. By the PhRMA's calculations, two-thirds of the new drugs approved during this period in fact received their first approvals outside the USA.