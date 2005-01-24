FDA issues approvable letter for Epix' MS-325

German drugmaker Schering AG says that its development partner, EPIX Pharmaceuticals of the USA, has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for MS-325 (gadofosveset trisodium), a potential first in a new class of blood pool contrast agents for magnetic resonance angiography to diagnose vascular disease.

The FDA has requested that additional clinical studies be carried out before marketing approval can be granted, in order to resolve questions relating to the non-contrast MRA comparator scans used in the Phase III trials and to the statistical treatment of uninterpretable images. However, no safety or manufacturing issues were highlighted, according to EPIX.