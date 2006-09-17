FDA issues draft guidance on ASRs

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued draft regulatory guidance for the medical device industry on commercially-distributed active ingredients of medical tests known as Analyte Specific Reagents. The move comes in response to requests for clarification of existing ASR regulations.

Daniel Schultz, Director of the the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said that "ASRs are the building blocks of medical tests. This guidance is intended to clarify how [the] FDA defines ASRs and what the role and responsibilities of ASR manufacturers are."

In 1997, the agency issued a regulation of ASRs, defining and classifying the substances, as well as imposing restrictions on their sale, distribution and use. Labeling requirements were also imposed.