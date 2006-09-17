FDA issues draft guidance on ASRs

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued draft regulatory guidance for the medical device industry on commercially-distributed active ingredients of medical tests known as Analyte Specific Reagents. The move comes in response to requests for clarification of existing ASR regulations.
Daniel Schultz, Director of the the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said that "ASRs are the building blocks of medical tests. This guidance is intended to clarify how [the] FDA defines ASRs and what the role and responsibilities of ASR manufacturers are."
In 1997, the agency issued a regulation of ASRs, defining and classifying the substances, as well as imposing restrictions on their sale, distribution and use. Labeling requirements were also imposed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze