FDA issues draft guidance on IVDMIAs

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued draft regulatory guidance for industry and clinical laboratories for the new in vitro diagnostic multivariate index assays, which use complex mathematical formulas to interpret large amounts of gene and protein data to produce results that can help medical decision-making.
Daniel Schultz, Director of the the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said that "more and more of these kinds of medical tests are being made available each year."
The draft guidance addresses the definition of IVDMIAs and the regulatory rules for companies or laboratories that manufacture them. IVDMIAs employ an algorithm to evaluate patient test results along with other clinical information to diagnose or treat a disease or condition. Among the illnesses for which these tools are used are: breast cancer, prostate cancer recurrence, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, etc. The FDA classifies an IVDMIA based in its intended use and the level of control that the device's safety and effectiveness require. In most cases, these would be moderate risk (class II) or high risk (class III).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze