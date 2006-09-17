FDA issues draft guidance on IVDMIAs

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued draft regulatory guidance for industry and clinical laboratories for the new in vitro diagnostic multivariate index assays, which use complex mathematical formulas to interpret large amounts of gene and protein data to produce results that can help medical decision-making.

Daniel Schultz, Director of the the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said that "more and more of these kinds of medical tests are being made available each year."

The draft guidance addresses the definition of IVDMIAs and the regulatory rules for companies or laboratories that manufacture them. IVDMIAs employ an algorithm to evaluate patient test results along with other clinical information to diagnose or treat a disease or condition. Among the illnesses for which these tools are used are: breast cancer, prostate cancer recurrence, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, etc. The FDA classifies an IVDMIA based in its intended use and the level of control that the device's safety and effectiveness require. In most cases, these would be moderate risk (class II) or high risk (class III).