Saturday 8 November 2025

FDA issues draft guidance on IVDMIAs

17 September 2006

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued draft regulatory guidance for industry and clinical laboratories for the new in vitro diagnostic multivariate index assays, which use complex mathematical formulas to interpret large amounts of gene and protein data to produce results that can help medical decision-making.

Daniel Schultz, Director of the the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said that "more and more of these kinds of medical tests are being made available each year."

The draft guidance addresses the definition of IVDMIAs and the regulatory rules for companies or laboratories that manufacture them. IVDMIAs employ an algorithm to evaluate patient test results along with other clinical information to diagnose or treat a disease or condition. Among the illnesses for which these tools are used are: breast cancer, prostate cancer recurrence, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, etc. The FDA classifies an IVDMIA based in its intended use and the level of control that the device's safety and effectiveness require. In most cases, these would be moderate risk (class II) or high risk (class III).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze