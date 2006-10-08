FDA issues final drug industry quality guide

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued its final guidance on quality systems, a set of formalized practices and procedures to ensure the quality drugs and biological products during manufacturing. The agency described the guidance as "enhancing" the FDA's Good Manufacturing Practices regulation.

Janet Woodcock, the FDA's Deputy Commissioner for Operations, said the measure would encourage industry adoption of new technological advances and integrated quality systems.

The document - Quality Systems Approaches to Pharmaceutical Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) Regulations - can be found on the FDA's web site at: www.fda.gov/cder/guidance/7260fnl.htm.