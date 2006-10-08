FDA "more cautious" about drug approvals

The US Food and Drug Administration is "quietly becoming more assertive about keeping new drugs off the market or refusing to approve new uses for existing medications," according to a report in the New York Times newspaper. This is allegedly in response to criticism of the agency over the US drug major Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib) painkiller. The NY Times claims that the number of first-time approvals in 2005 was the lowest in 10 years.