FDA OK's extended shelflife for TAXUS

Canada's Angiotech Pharmaceuticals and its USA-based partner Boston Scientific say that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the extension of the shelflife of the TAXUS Express paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent system to 12 months from the current nine months.
The decision was based on data which showed that the performance of the TAXUS system - particularly the drug content, drug degradation profile and drug-release mechanism - was maintained within FDA-approved specifications at 12 months. The new shelflife in the USA is longer than any competing product, noted Boston Scientific.
