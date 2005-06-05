FDA OKs additional indication for Enbrel

US drugmakers Amgen and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, a division of Wyeth, say that the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared an expanded indication for Enbrel (etanercept) to improve physical function in patients with psoriatic arthritis. Enbrel is the first drug to receive this new indication, the firms note.

Furthemore, the FDA has approved an update to the product's label to include new radiographic data illustrating that it continues to inhibit the progression of joint destruction for two years among most psoriatic arthritis patients who receive ongoing therapy.

Enbrel is approved for a range of indications, including rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis and active ankylosing spondylitis. SG Cowen analysts forecast peak annual sales of $1.0 billion for psoriasis treatment alone (Marketletters passim).