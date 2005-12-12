FDA OKs Chiron/Gen-Probe's Procleix

US biotechnology firm Chiron says that the Food and Drug Administration approved its Procleix West Nile Virus assay to screen whole blood donations for use on the Procleix system.

The assay, which was developed in collaboration with Gen-Probe, has been used to screen more than 29 million units of blood on an investigational-use-only basis since June 2003 and intercepted more than 1,500 WNV-positive blood donations. The mosquito-borne virus is associated with a human form of the disease ranging from mild, flu-like symptoms to severe neurological disease. The first confirmed US death resulting from transmission through donated blood was reported in 2002.