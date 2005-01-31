FDA OKs human hookworm vaccine Ph I trial

Clinical trials to test the safety of a first-of-its-kind human hookworm vaccine will begin in the Washington DC, USA, area in a couple of months after the Food and Drug Administration conferred Investigational New Drug status on the vaccine. No current vaccine is available to prevent hookworm disease, which is one of the most common chronic infections of humans, with an estimated 740 million cases in areas of rural poverty in the tropics and subtropics.
The Human Hookworm Vaccine Initiative is sponsored by the Albert B Sabin Vaccine Institute, and is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The research is conducted at the George Washington University Medical Center. Peter Hotez, professor and chairman of GW's Department of Microbiology and Tropical Medicine, leads the scientific team and has been responsible for the development of the vaccine. "Approval to begin safety trials is a major milestone for the human hookworm vaccine project," Dr Hotez said, noting that "it has taken an amazing amount of our team's effort to get us to the current stage of vaccine development."
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