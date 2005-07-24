FDA OKs restart of Varisole trials

UK group BTG says that its subsidiary Provensis has obtained clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to resume clinical evaluation of the varicose vein treatment Varisolve (polidocanol) in the USA.

Earlier this year, Provensis submitted results of a one-year program of preclinical studies to the FDA and, subsequently, amended the protocol for impending evaluation as requested. Following a review of the amended submission, the FDA has lifted the suspension of clinical trials with the agent in the USA, and has cleared the Phase II protocol, the company said.