FDA OKs S-P/Bayer's Avelox for 6th indication

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved German drugmaker Bayer's antibiotic Avelox (moxifloxacin HCl) for a new indication, the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.
The agent is the only marketed fluoroquinolone antibiotic approved by the FDA as monotherapy to treat this condition and this is its sixth indication. The firm noted that approximately 3.5 million cases of cIAI are reported in the USA each year.
Last year, US drugmaker Schering-Plough acquired exclusive domestic rights to market, sell and distribute the once-daily, broad-spectrum antibiotic from Bayer (Marketletter September 20, 2004). The latter holds the New Drug Application and patents for the drug and completed the research and FDA submission related to the new indication.
