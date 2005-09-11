FDA OKs Sanofi-Aventis' Ambien CR for insomnia

Leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Ambien CR (zolpidem tartrate) CIV, a new extended-release formulation of the number one prescription sleep aid, Ambien, for the treatment of insomnia. The drug is non-narcotic and a non-benzodiazepine, formulated to offer a similar safety profile to Ambien with a new indication for sleep maintenance, in addition to sleep induction.

Ambien CR is the first and only extended-release prescription sleep medication to help people with insomnia fall asleep fast and maintain sleep with no significant decrease in next-day performance, the company says. It is a bi-layered tablet delivered in two stages; the first layer dissolves quickly to induce sleep. while the second is released more gradually into the body to help provide more continuous sleep.