FDA OKs Sanofi-Aventis' Ambien CR for insomnia

Leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Ambien CR (zolpidem tartrate) CIV, a new extended-release formulation of the number one prescription sleep aid, Ambien, for the treatment of insomnia. The drug is non-narcotic and a non-benzodiazepine, formulated to offer a similar safety profile to Ambien with a new indication for sleep maintenance, in addition to sleep induction.
Ambien CR is the first and only extended-release prescription sleep medication to help people with insomnia fall asleep fast and maintain sleep with no significant decrease in next-day performance, the company says. It is a bi-layered tablet delivered in two stages; the first layer dissolves quickly to induce sleep. while the second is released more gradually into the body to help provide more continuous sleep.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze