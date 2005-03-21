FDA OKs Sepracor's Xophenex metered-dose inhaler

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Sepracor's New Drug Application for Xophenex HFA (levalbuterol tartrate) Inhalation Aerosol, a hydrofluoroalkane metered-dose inhaler for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents and children four years of age and older with reversible obstructive airway disease, which includes respiratory disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

James O'Shea, president and chief operating officer at Sepracor, commented: "we are working diligently to resolve outstanding manufacturing issues and complete process validation work. It remains our target to launch Xophenex HFA around the end of the year, during the peak asthma season. Upon launch, Sepracor's sales force, which includes approximately 1,250 sales professionals, will promote the Xophenex HFA MDI to primary care doctors, specialists including allergists and pulmonologists and hospitals in the USA."