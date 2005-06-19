FDA OKs Spectrum's generic carboplatin

US group Spectrum Pharmaceuticals says it has received clearance from the Office of Generic Drugs of the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for carboplatin injection in 50mg, 150mg and 450mg multidose vials.

Commenting on the clearance, Rajesh Shrotriya, chief executive of the group, noted: "this approval of carboplatin marks our entry into the generic injectable market, most notably the anticancer segment, an area where we are focusing significant new product development efforts." He also stated that "the approval of now our second ANDA is another component to our stated objective of having 15-20 generic drugs, including several additional generic oncology drugs, FDA-approved and marketed in the USA within the next five years."