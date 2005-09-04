FDA OKs Tercica's Increlex for primary IGFD

California, USA-based drugmaker Tercica says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug candidate Increlex (mecasermin, rDNA origin) injection for the long-term treatment of growth failure in children with severe primary insulin-like growth factor-1 deficiency or growth hormone gene deletion who have developed neutralizing antibodies to growth hormone. The agency also designated the agent as an orphan drug for severe forms of the condition. IGF-1 is the direct mediator of growth hormone's effect on statural growth and severe primary IGFD is characterized by abnormally low blood IGF-1 levels in the presence of normal or elevated growth hormone, which afflicts approximately 6,000 children in the US market, the firm stated.
