FDA OKs Triglide

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Triglide, UK company SkyePharma's novel formulation of fenofibrate. This clearance will trigger a $15.0 million milestone payment from its partner, First Horizon Pharmaceutical of the USA.

In May 2004, SkyePharma granted First Horizon exclusive US marketing and distribution rights for a cardiovascular product (now identified as fenofibrate IDD-P). Under the deal, SkyePharma will receive up to $50.0 million in milestones, $30.0 million of which are sales-based, plus 25% of the US firm's net revenues of the product.