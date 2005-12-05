FDA OKs use of 505(b) (2) approval method for BDSI's Bema LA

BioDelivery Sciences International has been advised by the US Food and Drug Administration, following preliminary discussions, that the firm will be able to utilize the agency's 505(b) (2) regulations for submission of a New Drug Application for its Bema Long-Acting formulation of an analgesic. As a result, the firm intends to enter the transmucosal analgesic delivery system into clinical development in the first quarter of 2006 and expects to begin Phase III trials in the second half of next year.