FDA OKs Wako's liver cancer test

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared Wako Diagnostics' new LBA AFP-L3 test system, which is intended for use in the risk assessment of developing hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver diseases.

Approval was based on the results of a multicenter, prospective, double-blind, longitudinal clinical study carried out in the USA and Canada to determine the utility of AFP-L3% as a risk assessment marker of hepatocellular cancer.