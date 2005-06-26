FDA OKs Wyeth's novel antibiotic Tygacil

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared Wyeth Pharmaceuticals' Tygacil (tigecycline), a novel, intravenous, broad-spectrum antibiotic which is also effective against the notoriously difficult-to-treat methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.
Tygacil is approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections and skin and skin structure infections in adults. The agent does not require dosage adjustment in patients with impaired renal function, and is conveniently administered every 12 hours.
The increasing emergence of resistant bacteria is driving the need for new antibiotics to fight them. According to the US Centers for Disease Control, antibiotic resistance is costing the country $4.0-$5.0 billion annually. It notes that antibiotic resistance has become so widespread, that many significant bacterial infections are becoming resistant to commonly-used antibiotics across the globe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze