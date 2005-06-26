FDA OKs Wyeth's novel antibiotic Tygacil

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared Wyeth Pharmaceuticals' Tygacil (tigecycline), a novel, intravenous, broad-spectrum antibiotic which is also effective against the notoriously difficult-to-treat methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Tygacil is approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections and skin and skin structure infections in adults. The agent does not require dosage adjustment in patients with impaired renal function, and is conveniently administered every 12 hours.

The increasing emergence of resistant bacteria is driving the need for new antibiotics to fight them. According to the US Centers for Disease Control, antibiotic resistance is costing the country $4.0-$5.0 billion annually. It notes that antibiotic resistance has become so widespread, that many significant bacterial infections are becoming resistant to commonly-used antibiotics across the globe.