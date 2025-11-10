FDA Panel Backs Abbott's Leutrol For Asthma

A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has voted by seven to one to recommend approval of Abbott Laboratories' Leutrol (zileuton) for the management of patients with asthma. If the FDA decides to follow the recommendation, zileuton will be the first of a new class of drugs, known as leukotriene inhibitors, to be approved in the USA.

Abbott Laboratories submitted its New Drug Application to the FDA in September 1994. It was the first regulatory submission for this type of compound in the USA. Zileuton acts by inhibiting the enzyme 5-lipoxygenase which is involved in the production of leukotrienes (LTB4, LTC4, LTD4 and LTE4), a group of substances which play a role in inflammation and have been implicated in a number of disease processes including asthma.

The company says that controlled studies in chronic, stable asthma patients suggest that treatment with zileuton improves lung function significantly. In addition, results from a six-month study showed that improvement is sustained with continued treatment. Patients treated with zileuton, according to the company, experience a significant decrease in daytime and nocturnal asthma symptoms, a decrease in the use of inhaled beta agonists, and a decrease in corticosteroid rescue therapy for acute asthmatic exacerbation.