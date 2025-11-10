FDA Panel Backs Cellcept For Acute Rejection

Syntex' new-generation immunosuppressant drug, Cellcept (mycophenolate mofetil), should be approved for administration with Sandoz' Sandimmun/Neoral (ciclosporin) and corticosteroids for the prevention of acute rejection in patients receiving kidney transplants, according to the Subcommittee on Immunosuppressant Drugs of the US Food and Drug Administration's Antiviral Drugs Advisory Committee.

Acute rejection occurs in about 30%-50% of kidney transplant patients, most frequently in the first three months post-transplantation. It is a particular problem in pediatric patients. The New Drug Application for the prevention of acute rejection of transplanted kidneys was supported by data from three double-blind controlled clinical trials, each involving around 500 newly-transplanted recipients. Efficacy was determined by comparing mycophenolate mofetil with Wellcome's Imuran (azathioprine; one trial) or placebo (two trials) in patients receiving standard immunosuppressive therapy (ciclosporin and corticosteroids), on the incidence of first acute rejection episodes or treatment failures six months after transplantation.

Lower Rejection Rates At a dose of 2g/day, Cellcept was associated with acute rejection rates of 14%, 17% and 18% in the three trials, compared to 40%, 32% and 29% respectively in the control groups. A 3g/day dose was also assessed but did not appear to provide any additional benefit. Equivalent effects on one-year patient and graft survival were seen with Cellcept and controls. Over all three trials, the one-year patient/graft loss rate was 9.6% for Cellcept 2g/day, 10.8% for 3g/day and 12.4% in the control groups. The 3g/day dose was associated with more adverse event-related treatment failure rates.