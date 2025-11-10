FDA Panel Backs Fluoride-Based Osteoporosis Drug

Mission Pharmacal has been given a positive recommendation for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration's Endocrinologic & Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee for its slow-release sodium fluoride preparation, a potential treatment for osteoporosis. The panel unanimously agreed that the product should be approved for the treatment of the disease in postmenopausal women who have previously suffered a vertebral fracture.

The panel arrived at its verdict after seeing data from a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of Slow Fluoride, which was published in the September 15 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine. This showed that the drug was associated with a 70% reduction in the incidence of vertebral fractures, as well as 4%-6% increase in spinal bone mass. Hip bone mass also increased by 2.4% every year over the four-year study.

Phase IV Trial Ongoing At the panel meeting, the firm also presented details of an ongoing study of Slow Fluoride on top of calcium citrate and vitamin D supplementation, which should be completed midway through 1999. This trial is already approaching 50% enrollment out of a projected target of 160 osteoporosis patients over the age of 65.