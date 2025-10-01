FDA Panel Backs Gilead's Vistide For CMV Retinitis

After an aggressive assessment, a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee unanimously recommended approval of Gilead Sciences' Vistide (cidofovir injection) as a treatment for cytomegalovirus retinitis in patients with AIDS, on March 15.

Vistide is the first nucleotide analog to be recommended for FDA approval and represents a completely new class of antiviral therapeutics.

The unanimous recommendation came following a review of data from three clinical studies demonstrating that treatment with the drug results in a significant delay (by 57 days) in the progression of CMV retinitis. The studies demonstrated this effect in both newly-diagnosed and relapsing patients whose disease had progressed despite treatment with currently approved intravenous therapies.