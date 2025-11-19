FDA PANEL BACKS MERCK CHICKENPOX VACCINE

Merck & Co's Varivax chickenpox vaccine is safe and effective for the short-term protection of children, but the long-term efficacy of the product remains unclear, according to the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines & Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. The panel also agreed that Varivax appears to be effective in protecting adolescents and adults from the disease, the people which probably need it most as the disease they get has far more severe symptoms.

Merck's vaccine has been approved by the advisory committee twice in the past, but each time the company had to go back to the drawing board because it was unable to supply enough of the fragile, live attenuated vaccine for widescale use. Merck submitted a Product License Application in January 1993 for the new, more temperature-stable version of the vaccine which is the subject of the latest approval recommendation.

Opposition to the approval of the vaccine has centered on fears that if given early on in life it may increase the risk of contracting the disease later on when symptoms are more severe. "Certainly, the one-year efficacy data are very impressive," commented committee member Thomas Fleming of the University of Washington, but the vaccine does not confer the same level of immunity as does naturally-occurring chickenpox.