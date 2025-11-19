Wednesday 19 November 2025

FDA PANEL BACKS MERCK CHICKENPOX VACCINE

7 February 1994

Merck & Co's Varivax chickenpox vaccine is safe and effective for the short-term protection of children, but the long-term efficacy of the product remains unclear, according to the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines & Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. The panel also agreed that Varivax appears to be effective in protecting adolescents and adults from the disease, the people which probably need it most as the disease they get has far more severe symptoms.

Merck's vaccine has been approved by the advisory committee twice in the past, but each time the company had to go back to the drawing board because it was unable to supply enough of the fragile, live attenuated vaccine for widescale use. Merck submitted a Product License Application in January 1993 for the new, more temperature-stable version of the vaccine which is the subject of the latest approval recommendation.

Opposition to the approval of the vaccine has centered on fears that if given early on in life it may increase the risk of contracting the disease later on when symptoms are more severe. "Certainly, the one-year efficacy data are very impressive," commented committee member Thomas Fleming of the University of Washington, but the vaccine does not confer the same level of immunity as does naturally-occurring chickenpox.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze