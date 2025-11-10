FDA Panel Backs NeXstar's DaunoXome...

Following swiftly on from the first approval of the product in Sweden (Marketletter June 12), NeXstar's DaunoXome (liposomal daunorubicin) has been recommended for approval in what is likely to be the most significant market for the drug, the USA.

The Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee recommended approval of the product as a first-line therapy for advanced, AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma. Furthermore, the panel said it considered that if DaunoXome is approved, its application dossier will become a benchmark against which any new application should be measured.

NeXstar submitted data from three Phase III trials in support of its license application. The largest trial, which enrolled 227 patients, compared treatment with DaunoXome 40mg/m2 to treatment with a combination regimen of doxorubicin 10mg/m2, bleomycin 15mg and vincristine 1mg, every two weeks.